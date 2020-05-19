Clinton Township police are seeking witnesses in the fatal shooting last weekend of a tattoo shop owner.

Jari Jaafar (Photo: Clinton Township Police Department/Facebook)

Officers were called to Jari Jua Jaafar's apartment on Hickory Lane near Joy Boulevard at about 2 a.m. Saturday and found him dead from a gunshot wound, investigators said in a statement.

"Upon arrival, officers entered the unlocked apartment door and could immediately smell gunpowder," the release said.

Jaafar, 42, ran a tattoo business out of his apartment, authorities said.

"Investigation indicates several other potential witnesses were in the apartment when the shooting occurred and who fled right after the shooting," police reported.

No arrests have been made. Other details were not released Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Clinton Township police detectives at (586) 493-7854, (586) 493-7886 or (586) 493-7840. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

