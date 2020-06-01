Roseville — A Roseville man has been charged in connection with a shooting last Friday at a mobile home community, officials said.

Wright-James (Photo: Roseville Police Department)

Thumel Juwane Wright-James, 26, has been charged with discharging a weapon at a building-causing injury, a 15-year felony, and carrying a concealed weapon, a 5-year felony, Roseville police officials said Monday.

A judge gave Wright-James a personal bond and ordered he wear a GPS tether, they said.

Wright-James is accused of shooting and wounding another man at about 9:25 p.m. Friday in Leslie's Mobile Home Village, located on Gratiot Avenue just north of Ten Mile Road.

Police were called and officers arrived to find the victim shot in the upper body. The suspect had fled the area.

Witnesses told police the victim had been involved in an ongoing dispute with the victim, another 26-year-old Roseville man.

Investigators learned the suspects identity. Officials said the suspect turned himself into police within two hours of the shooting. Investigators said they recovered the gun allegedly used in the shooting at a home in a city neighboring Roseville.

Also Monday, officials said the shooting victim was treated and released from a hospital and is recovering from his injuries.

