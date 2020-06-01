Roseville — Police say an "ongoing dispute" between two men in a mobile home community ended Friday night with one in police custody and the other recovering from a gunshot wound.

The shooting took place about 9:25 p.m. Friday in Leslie's Mobile Home Village on the 25200 block of Gratiot, north of Ten Mile.

Police arrived to find the victim shot in the "upper body."

They learned from witnesses that the victim had been involved in an "ongoing dispute" with another Roseville man, who is 26. That dispute ended in gunfire before the suspect fled.

Investigators soon learned his identity, though, and within two hours of the shooting the man turned himself in at the police department. Police say they recovered the gun he allegedly used at a home in a city neighboring Roseville. The suspect is being held at the police department as the investigation proceeds, police said Sunday in a statement.

Officers offered medical aid to the victim and medics transported him to the hospital, where he's listed in stable condition.

