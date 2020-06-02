Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
Protesters in Warren join call against police brutality
Demonstrators had police escort; city's mayor says he came 'to support the protest'
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Protesters in Warren join call against police brutality
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:
- 1 of 53
- 2 of 53
- 3 of 53
- 4 of 53
- 5 of 53
- 6 of 53
- 7 of 53
- 8 of 53
- 9 of 53
- 10 of 53
- 11 of 53
- 12 of 53
- 13 of 53
- 14 of 53
- 15 of 53
- 16 of 53
- 17 of 53
- 18 of 53
- 19 of 53
- 20 of 53
- 21 of 53
- 22 of 53
- 23 of 53
- 24 of 53
- 25 of 53
- 26 of 53
- 27 of 53
- 28 of 53
- 29 of 53
- 30 of 53
- 31 of 53
- 32 of 53
- 33 of 53
- 34 of 53
- 35 of 53
- 36 of 53
- 37 of 53
- 38 of 53
- 39 of 53
- 40 of 53
- 41 of 53
- 42 of 53
- 43 of 53
- 44 of 53
- 45 of 53
- 46 of 53
- 47 of 53
- 48 of 53
- 49 of 53
- 50 of 53
- 51 of 53
- 52 of 53
- 53 of 53
More than 100 protesters walked along Van Dyke Avenue from Eight Mile in Warren in a peaceful but loud march against police brutality.
Police escorts stopped traffic and the city’s mayor and police commissioner showed up.
Chanting “Black Lives Matter," "Say his name, George Floyd” and “I can’t breathe,” the protesters had cars and bystanders along the streets cheering them on along with the occasional hecklers.
“I’m here to support the protest and I’m here to let the marchers know that we’re here to support George Floyd like they are," said Mayor Jim Fouts. "... And I want to assure them that the police are here to serve and protect their interests as well as the city of Warren’s interests. I support their right to protest.”
Fouts called the Floyd video of the officer kneeling on his neck shocking, which has spurred protests around the world, and said that “if that happened in Warren, it would be unacceptable and the officers would be removed.”
Kala Pino, 34, of Warren, an organizer of the march, said that Floyd's death was difficult to watch and that she and her husband, who is black, “are sick of dealing” with racial profiling from police.
“I want to make a change. I want to be to be part of making a change,” Pino said.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments