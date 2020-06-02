More than 100 protesters walked along Van Dyke Avenue from Eight Mile in Warren in a peaceful but loud march against police brutality.

Police escorts stopped traffic and the city’s mayor and police commissioner showed up.

Chanting “Black Lives Matter," "Say his name, George Floyd” and “I can’t breathe,” the protesters had cars and bystanders along the streets cheering them on along with the occasional hecklers.

Buy Photo Tamera Sanders holds a sign during a protest at Eight Mile Road and Van Dyke Avenue in Warren on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

“I’m here to support the protest and I’m here to let the marchers know that we’re here to support George Floyd like they are," said Mayor Jim Fouts. "... And I want to assure them that the police are here to serve and protect their interests as well as the city of Warren’s interests. I support their right to protest.”

Fouts called the Floyd video of the officer kneeling on his neck shocking, which has spurred protests around the world, and said that “if that happened in Warren, it would be unacceptable and the officers would be removed.”

Kala Pino, 34, of Warren, an organizer of the march, said that Floyd's death was difficult to watch and that she and her husband, who is black, “are sick of dealing” with racial profiling from police.

“I want to make a change. I want to be to be part of making a change,” Pino said.

