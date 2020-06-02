Fifth night of demonstrations end with arrests
Protesters are taken down by Detroit police after violating curfew, which they did on purpose in order to get arrested, on Gratiot Avenue near Outer Drive in Detroit, Michigan on June 2, 2020.
Protesters are taken down by Detroit police after violating curfew, which they did on purpose in order to get arrested, on Gratiot Avenue near Outer Drive in Detroit, Michigan on June 2, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
A bloodied protestor hands are secured after being taken down by police personnel after breaching the 8 p.m. curfew, which they did on purpose in order to get arrested, on Gratiot Avenue near Outer Drive in Detroit, Michigan on June 2, 2020.
A bloodied protestor hands are secured after being taken down by police personnel after breaching the 8 p.m. curfew, which they did on purpose in order to get arrested, on Gratiot Avenue near Outer Drive in Detroit, Michigan on June 2, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
People marching to protest the death of George Floyd are arrested on Gratiot near Outer Drive, in Detroit, June 2, 2020. The protesters were detained after violating an 8 p.m. curfew.
People marching to protest the death of George Floyd are arrested on Gratiot near Outer Drive, in Detroit, June 2, 2020. The protesters were detained after violating an 8 p.m. curfew. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Protesters are taken down by police personnel after staying out after curfew, which they did on purpose in order to get arrested, on Gratiot Avenue near Outer Drive in Detroit, Michigan on June 2, 2020.
Protesters are taken down by police personnel after staying out after curfew, which they did on purpose in order to get arrested, on Gratiot Avenue near Outer Drive in Detroit, Michigan on June 2, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
People marching to protest the death of George Floyd are arrested on Gratiot near Outer Drive, in Detroit, June 2, 2020. The protesters were detained after violating an 8 p.m. curfew.
People marching to protest the death of George Floyd are arrested on Gratiot near Outer Drive, in Detroit, June 2, 2020. The protesters were detained after violating an 8 p.m. curfew. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
A police officer pours water into the eyes of a protester who had been sprayed with an inflammatory agent after a large group was arrested during a march to protest the death of George Floyd on Gratiot near Outer Drive, in Detroit, June 2, 2020.
A police officer pours water into the eyes of a protester who had been sprayed with an inflammatory agent after a large group was arrested during a march to protest the death of George Floyd on Gratiot near Outer Drive, in Detroit, June 2, 2020. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
A protester is taken into custody by police personnel after staying out after curfew, which they did on purpose in order to get arrested, on Gratiot Avenue near Outer Drive in Detroit, Michigan on June 2, 2020.
A protester is taken into custody by police personnel after staying out after curfew, which they did on purpose in order to get arrested, on Gratiot Avenue near Outer Drive in Detroit, Michigan on June 2, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
People marching to protest the death of George Floyd are arrested on Gratiot near Outer Drive, in Detroit, June 2, 2020. The protesters were detained after violating an 8 p.m. curfew.
People marching to protest the death of George Floyd are arrested on Gratiot near Outer Drive, in Detroit, June 2, 2020. The protesters were detained after violating an 8 p.m. curfew. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Protesters are taken down by Detroit Police after staying out after curfew, which they did on purpose in order to get arrested, on Gratiot Avenue near Outer Drive in Detroit, Michigan on June 2, 2020.
Protesters are taken down by Detroit Police after staying out after curfew, which they did on purpose in order to get arrested, on Gratiot Avenue near Outer Drive in Detroit, Michigan on June 2, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
People marching to protest the death of George Floyd are arrested on Gratiot near Outer Drive, in Detroit, June 2, 2020. The protesters were detained after violating an 8 p.m. curfew.
People marching to protest the death of George Floyd are arrested on Gratiot near Outer Drive, in Detroit, June 2, 2020. The protesters were detained after violating an 8 p.m. curfew. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
People marching to protest the death of George Floyd are arrested on Gratiot near Outer Drive, in Detroit, June 2, 2020. The protesters were detained after violating an 8 p.m. curfew.
People marching to protest the death of George Floyd are arrested on Gratiot near Outer Drive, in Detroit, June 2, 2020. The protesters were detained after violating an 8 p.m. curfew. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
People marching to protest the death of George Floyd are arrested on Gratiot near Outer Drive, in Detroit, June 2, 2020. The protesters were detained after violating an 8 p.m. curfew.
People marching to protest the death of George Floyd are arrested on Gratiot near Outer Drive, in Detroit, June 2, 2020. The protesters were detained after violating an 8 p.m. curfew. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Female protesters are lined up and taken into custody by police personnel after staying out after curfew, which they did on purpose in order to get arrested, on Gratiot Avenue near Outer Drive in Detroit, Michigan on June 2, 2020.
Female protesters are lined up and taken into custody by police personnel after staying out after curfew, which they did on purpose in order to get arrested, on Gratiot Avenue near Outer Drive in Detroit, Michigan on June 2, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
People marching to protest the death of George Floyd are arrested on Gratiot near Outer Drive, in Detroit, June 2, 2020. The protesters were detained after violating an 8 p.m. curfew.
People marching to protest the death of George Floyd are arrested on Gratiot near Outer Drive, in Detroit, June 2, 2020. The protesters were detained after violating an 8 p.m. curfew. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
People marching to protest the death of George Floyd are arrested on Gratiot near Outer Drive, in Detroit, June 2, 2020. The protesters were detained after violating an 8 p.m. curfew.
People marching to protest the death of George Floyd are arrested on Gratiot near Outer Drive, in Detroit, June 2, 2020. The protesters were detained after violating an 8 p.m. curfew. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
A protester is taken into custody by police personnel after staying out after curfew, which they did on purpose in order to get arrested, on Gratiot Avenue near Outer Drive in Detroit, Michigan on June 2, 2020.
A protester is taken into custody by police personnel after staying out after curfew, which they did on purpose in order to get arrested, on Gratiot Avenue near Outer Drive in Detroit, Michigan on June 2, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
People marching to protest the death of George Floyd are arrested on Gratiot near Outer Drive, in Detroit, June 2, 2020. The protesters were detained after violating an 8 p.m. curfew.
People marching to protest the death of George Floyd are arrested on Gratiot near Outer Drive, in Detroit, June 2, 2020. The protesters were detained after violating an 8 p.m. curfew. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Protesters are taken down by Detroit Police after staying out after curfew, which they did on purpose in order to get arrested, on Gratiot Avenue near Outer Drive in Detroit, Michigan on June 2, 2020.
Protesters are taken down by Detroit Police after staying out after curfew, which they did on purpose in order to get arrested, on Gratiot Avenue near Outer Drive in Detroit, Michigan on June 2, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
People marching to protest the death of George Floyd are arrested on Gratiot near Outer Drive, in Detroit, June 2, 2020. The protesters were detained after violating an 8 p.m. curfew.
People marching to protest the death of George Floyd are arrested on Gratiot near Outer Drive, in Detroit, June 2, 2020. The protesters were detained after violating an 8 p.m. curfew. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
A bloodied protester hands are secured after being taken down by police personnel after staying out after curfew, which they did on purpose in order to get arrested, on Gratiot Avenue near Outer Drive in Detroit, Michigan on June 2, 2020.
A bloodied protester hands are secured after being taken down by police personnel after staying out after curfew, which they did on purpose in order to get arrested, on Gratiot Avenue near Outer Drive in Detroit, Michigan on June 2, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
A police officer pours water into the eyes of a protester who had been sprayed with an inflammatory agent after a large group was arrested during a march to protest the death of George Floyd on Gratiot near Outer Drive, in Detroit, June 2, 2020.
A police officer pours water into the eyes of a protester who had been sprayed with an inflammatory agent after a large group was arrested during a march to protest the death of George Floyd on Gratiot near Outer Drive, in Detroit, June 2, 2020. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Protesters are taken down by Detroit police after staying out after curfew, which they did on purpose in order to get arrested, on Gratiot Avenue near Outer Drive in Detroit, Michigan on June 2, 2020.
Protesters are taken down by Detroit police after staying out after curfew, which they did on purpose in order to get arrested, on Gratiot Avenue near Outer Drive in Detroit, Michigan on June 2, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Protesters are taken down by Detroit police after staying out after curfew, which they did on purpose in order to get arrested, on Gratiot Avenue near Outer Drive in Detroit, Michigan on June 2, 2020.
Protesters are taken down by Detroit police after staying out after curfew, which they did on purpose in order to get arrested, on Gratiot Avenue near Outer Drive in Detroit, Michigan on June 2, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
A bloodied protester hands are secured after being taken down by police personnel after breaching the 8 p.m. curfew, which they did on purpose in order to get arrested, on Gratiot Avenue near Outer Drive in Detroit, Michigan on June 2, 2020.
A bloodied protester hands are secured after being taken down by police personnel after breaching the 8 p.m. curfew, which they did on purpose in order to get arrested, on Gratiot Avenue near Outer Drive in Detroit, Michigan on June 2, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Protesters are arrested during a demonstration in Detroit, June 2, 2020.
Protesters are arrested during a demonstration in Detroit, June 2, 2020. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
A officer gives a protester some water after being secured by police personnel after staying out after curfew, which they did on purpose to get arrested, on Gratiot Avenue near Outer Drive in Detroit, Michigan on June 2, 2020.
A officer gives a protester some water after being secured by police personnel after staying out after curfew, which they did on purpose to get arrested, on Gratiot Avenue near Outer Drive in Detroit, Michigan on June 2, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Protesters are arrested during a demonstration in Detroit, June 2, 2020.
Protesters are arrested during a demonstration in Detroit, June 2, 2020. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Detroit police arrest protesters on Gratiot Avenue Tuesday night.
Detroit police arrest protesters on Gratiot Avenue Tuesday night. David Guralnick, Detroit News
People marching to protest the death of George Floyd are arrested on Gratiot near Outer Drive, in Detroit, June 2, 2020. The protesters were detained after violating an 8 p.m. curfew.
People marching to protest the death of George Floyd are arrested on Gratiot near Outer Drive, in Detroit, June 2, 2020. The protesters were detained after violating an 8 p.m. curfew. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
A officer gives a protester some water after being secured by police personnel, after breaching the 8 pm curfew, which they did on purpose to get arrested, on Gratiot Avenue near Outer Drive in Detroit, Michigan on June 2, 2020.
A officer gives a protester some water after being secured by police personnel, after breaching the 8 pm curfew, which they did on purpose to get arrested, on Gratiot Avenue near Outer Drive in Detroit, Michigan on June 2, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Detroit Police make a line across Gratiot Avenue before eventually moving in to break up the protest after the 8 pm curfew in Detroit, Michigan on June 2, 2020.
Detroit Police make a line across Gratiot Avenue before eventually moving in to break up the protest after the 8 pm curfew in Detroit, Michigan on June 2, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Protesters link arms as they make a line across Gratiot Avenue near Outer Drive before police moved in and broke up the protest after the 8 pm curfew had been breached in Detroit, Michigan on June 2, 2020.
Protesters link arms as they make a line across Gratiot Avenue near Outer Drive before police moved in and broke up the protest after the 8 pm curfew had been breached in Detroit, Michigan on June 2, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
People marching to protest the death of George Floyd are arrested on Gratiot near Outer Drive, in Detroit, June 2, 2020. The protesters were detained after violating an 8 p.m. curfew.
People marching to protest the death of George Floyd are arrested on Gratiot near Outer Drive, in Detroit, June 2, 2020. The protesters were detained after violating an 8 p.m. curfew. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
People marching to protest the death of George Floyd are arrested on Gratiot near Outer Drive, in Detroit, June 2, 2020. The protesters were detained after violating an 8 p.m. curfew.
People marching to protest the death of George Floyd are arrested on Gratiot near Outer Drive, in Detroit, June 2, 2020. The protesters were detained after violating an 8 p.m. curfew. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Protesters march in Detroit, Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
Protesters march in Detroit, Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Brian Butler and his son, Aydeen Butler, 4, watch as protesters march through downtown Detroit, Michigan on June 2, 2020.
Brian Butler and his son, Aydeen Butler, 4, watch as protesters march through downtown Detroit, Michigan on June 2, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Protesters march along Van Dyke Avenue at Fisher Avenue in Warren on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
Protesters march along Van Dyke Avenue at Fisher Avenue in Warren on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Demonstrators against police brutality and social injustice make their way down Gratiot Avenue during a march in Detroit, Michigan on June 2, 2020 that ended in arrests after the 8 pm curfew was intentionally breached.
Demonstrators against police brutality and social injustice make their way down Gratiot Avenue during a march in Detroit, Michigan on June 2, 2020 that ended in arrests after the 8 pm curfew was intentionally breached. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Demonstrators against police brutality and social injustice make their way down Gratiot Avenue during a march in Detroit, Michigan on June 2, 2020 that ended in arrests after the 8 pm curfew was intentionally breached.
Demonstrators against police brutality and social injustice make their way down Gratiot Avenue during a march in Detroit, Michigan on June 2, 2020 that ended in arrests after the 8 pm curfew was intentionally breached. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Protestors carry signs and chant during a protest along 8 Mile Road and Van Dyke Avenue in Warren on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
Protestors carry signs and chant during a protest along 8 Mile Road and Van Dyke Avenue in Warren on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Demonstrators against police brutality and social injustice make their way through downtown during a march in Detroit, Michigan on June 2, 2020 that ended in arrests after the 8 pm curfew was intentionally breached.
Demonstrators against police brutality and social injustice make their way through downtown during a march in Detroit, Michigan on June 2, 2020 that ended in arrests after the 8 pm curfew was intentionally breached. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Detroit police chief James Craig stands at the corner of Michigan and Third to observe a gathering of protesters outside the Detroit Police Safety Headquarters in Detroit on Tuesday.
Detroit police chief James Craig stands at the corner of Michigan and Third to observe a gathering of protesters outside the Detroit Police Safety Headquarters in Detroit on Tuesday. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Demonstrators against police brutality and social injustice make their way down Gratiot Avenue during a march in Detroit, Michigan on June 2, 2020 that ended in arrests after the 8 pm curfew was intentionally breached.
Demonstrators against police brutality and social injustice make their way down Gratiot Avenue during a march in Detroit, Michigan on June 2, 2020 that ended in arrests after the 8 pm curfew was intentionally breached. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Protesters march along Van Dyke Avenue at Fisher Avenue in Warren on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
Protesters march along Van Dyke Avenue at Fisher Avenue in Warren on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Tamera Sanders holds a sign during a protest at Eight Mile Road and Van Dyke Avenue in Warren on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
Tamera Sanders holds a sign during a protest at Eight Mile Road and Van Dyke Avenue in Warren on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Demonstrators against police brutality and social injustice make their way through downtown during a march in Detroit, Michigan on June 2, 2020 that ended in arrests after the 8 pm curfew was intentionally breached.
Demonstrators against police brutality and social injustice make their way through downtown during a march in Detroit, Michigan on June 2, 2020 that ended in arrests after the 8 pm curfew was intentionally breached. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Demonstrators against police brutality and social injustice make their way through downtown during a march in Detroit, Michigan on June 2, 2020 that ended in arrests after the 8 pm curfew was intentionally breached.
Demonstrators against police brutality and social injustice make their way through downtown during a march in Detroit, Michigan on June 2, 2020 that ended in arrests after the 8 pm curfew was intentionally breached. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
A demonstrator holds up a sign while standing in the middle of State Street during a peaceful protest in Ann Arbor on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Ann Arbor police chief Michael Cox and other officers walked with demonstrators.
A demonstrator holds up a sign while standing in the middle of State Street during a peaceful protest in Ann Arbor on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Ann Arbor police chief Michael Cox and other officers walked with demonstrators. Jenna Kieser, AP
Motorist traveling along Van Dyke Avenue and Eight Mile Road honk at protestors during a protest in Warren on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
Motorist traveling along Van Dyke Avenue and Eight Mile Road honk at protestors during a protest in Warren on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Protestors carry signs and chant during a protest along Eight Mile Road and Van Dyke Avenue in Warren on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
Protestors carry signs and chant during a protest along Eight Mile Road and Van Dyke Avenue in Warren on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Warren Mayor Jim Fouts, left, and Warren police commissioner William Dwyer speak during a protest at Eight Mile Road and Van Dyke Avenue in Warren on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
Warren Mayor Jim Fouts, left, and Warren police commissioner William Dwyer speak during a protest at Eight Mile Road and Van Dyke Avenue in Warren on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
    More than 100 protesters walked along Van Dyke Avenue from Eight Mile in Warren in a peaceful but loud march against police brutality.

    Police escorts stopped traffic and the city’s mayor and police commissioner showed up.

    Chanting “Black Lives Matter," "Say his name, George Floyd” and “I can’t breathe,” the protesters had cars and bystanders along the streets cheering them on along with the occasional hecklers.

    “I’m here to support the protest and I’m here to let the marchers know that we’re here to support George Floyd like they are," said Mayor Jim Fouts. "... And I want to assure them that the police are here to serve and protect their interests as well as the city of Warren’s interests. I support their right to protest.”

    Fouts called the Floyd video of the officer kneeling on his neck shocking, which has spurred protests around the world, and said that “if that happened in Warren, it would be unacceptable and the officers would be removed.”

    Kala Pino, 34, of Warren, an organizer of the march, said that Floyd's death was  difficult to watch and that she and her husband, who is black, “are sick of dealing” with racial profiling from police.

    “I want to make a change. I want to be to be part of making a change,” Pino said.

