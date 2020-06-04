Shelby Township police said Thursday they are investigating inflammatory internet posts that have been attributed to Chief Robert J. Shelide, one calling for "body bags" for "vicious subhumans" involved in recent demonstrations over the death of George Floyd

Shelide, Shelby's police chief since 2015, could not be reached for comment Thursday and his secretary referred The News to Brad Bates, the township’s director of communications, for any official township response. Bates did not immediately return several voicemails. Other calls also went unanswered by Township Supervisor Rick Stathakis.

An unsigned statement on the township police website Thursday said:

“We have been made aware of some recent posts being attributed to our Chief. The Township is looking into it now. Please have patience with us while we find out what is happening. Thank you.”

At issue are Facebook and Twitter remarks responding to Black Lives Matter and George Floyd protests. Neither post is attributed directly to Shelide but instead from a “BobbyS” or “Sheepdawg711,” reportedly pseudonyms used by Shelide, with the following remarks:

“Trump threatening to deploy the military. I have a better idea. Unleash real cops and let them take care of the barbarians. I promise it will be over in 24 hours. Cops are crippled by politicians and the media.”

In another post, “Sheepdawg” commented: “Wild savages. I wish to God I would have been there. Body bags for these vicious subhumans.”

The "Sheepdawg" Twitter account had been deactivated as of Thursday afternoon but had links to Sheilde that could indicate they were secret accounts. “Sheepdawg” or “Sheepdog” is a metaphor or slang for someone who watches over others (sheep) and knows violence is sometimes necessary to protect sheep from wolves.

Shelide, a veteran police officer, has a good reputation within the Metro Detroit law enforcement community having served as a highly-decorated officer in Detroit and Southfield before joining Shelby Township.

He is a past president of the Southeast Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police and in 2019, the Police Officers Association of Michigan named the township police chief “Administrator of the Year.”

