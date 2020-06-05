A Detroit man has been charged after leading police on a car chase in Macomb County at speeds of about 140 m.p.h., officials said.

Terrence Smith, 25, has been charged with felony fleeing and eluding police and driving with a suspended license, a misdemeanor. Smith was released on a $1,000 bond, police said.

Chesterfield Township Police accuse a Detroit man of leading officers in a car chase and crashing early Wednesday. (Photo: Chesterfield Township Police Department)

According to authorities, the Michigan State Police alerted Chesterfield Township Police at about 12:36 a.m. Wednesday they were searching for a black Pontiac that had fled from troopers on Interstate 94 at 140 m.p.h.

Chesterfield police officers spotted the car on westbound I-94 exiting at 21 Mile. The driver fled from the officers, traveling west on 21 Mile, turning onto southbound Gratiot Avenue and disregarded a red traffic signal.

T. Smith (Photo: Chesterfield Township Police Department)

Officials said the officers continued to pursue the car as it traveled south on Gratiot through Hall Road at speeds of more than 105 m.p.h. But the driver lost control of the car and crashed into railroad track crossing controls north of Henry B. Joy Boulevard in Clinton Twp.

The driver then got of the car and fled on foot. However, Chesterfield Township police officers quickly found him and arrested him.

