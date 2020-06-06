Sterling Heights — A protest through Macomb County is underway as an estimated 6,000 people came prepared to march following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police.

The protest kicked off on Hall Road near Lakeside Mall and is moving along the roadway with a plan to gather at the Wayne State building near Macomb Community College on Garfield Road in Clinton Township.

Just spoke with one officer who said he estimates at least 3,000 people here so far. But that’s not an official estimate. pic.twitter.com/nbHmEtL3Nc — Casey Harrison (@Casey_Harrison1) June 6, 2020

Some of the protesters came armed and wearing tactical gear. A group of Shelby Township police officers staged in riot gear alongside armored vehicles at Garfield.

Armed protesters at the scene of Hall Road near Schoenherr.

The march comes days after Shelby Township Police Chief Robert J. Shelide was caught making inflammatory internet posts, including one calling for "body bags" for "vicious subhumans" involved in recent demonstrations over the death of George Floyd.

Shelide apologized and was placed on a leave of absence Thursday as officials investigated.

Floyd, a black man, died on May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer put his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes while he was handcuffed and lying on the ground.

Since then, there have been daily protests around metro Detroit. On Saturday, there were other gatherings and marches in downtown Detroit at the police's public safety headquarters and in Ferndale along Nine Mile Road.

On Friday, about 400 people peacefully marched across the MacArthur Bridge to Belle Isle. Other protesters gathered elsewhere in the city to march. Asked by organizers to walk in silence "to promote true peace," many in the crowd linked arms and other raised signs of protest and pleas. Elsewhere in the city, groups converged and marched together without any of the chaos of rubber bullets, canisters of tear gas and arrests that the city had seen earlier in the week.

