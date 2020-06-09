Shelby Township — A 37-year-old Roseville man is dead after his motorcycle and a car crashed Monday night, officials said.

Police and firefighters were called at about 10:50 p.m. to Schoenherr and Greenville just north of 21 Mile for a crash involving a motorcycle.

According to a preliminary investigation, a 2012 Yamaha motorcycle was traveling north on Schoenherr when a 2015 Cadillac SRX was making a left turn from southbound Schoenherr onto Greenville. The motorcycle and the car collided as the car made the turn.

Authorities said the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police closed Schoenherr for several hours while they conducted their investigation.

It is not known at this time if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash, officials said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash should call the Shelby Township Police Department at (586) 731-2121 ext. 483.

