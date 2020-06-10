A Sterling Heights city employee has been elected a state group's City Clerk of the Year, officials announced Wednesday.

Melanie Ryska, who was appointed to her position in 2017, serves on the directors board for the Lansing-based Michigan Association of Municipal Clerks.

Melanie Ryska has been Sterling Heights City Clerk since 2017. (Photo: City of Sterling Heights)

“Clerk Ryska’s contributions to the profession are exemplary and her efforts have not gone unnoticed,” said Stephanie McMillen, the group's director who was part of the committee involved in the selection. “The MAMC wants to thank her for her many years of service to her community and the association.”

During her time at Sterling Heights, Ryska "has been instrumental in developing innovative changes to the office," city officials said in a statement.

Projects she and her team have completed include streamlining and automating the processing of more than 200 Freedom of Information Act requests and more than 2,000 licenses each year; implementing the use of new election equipment in the six weeks preceding the November local election; and working with ethnic communities to recruit election inspectors, according to the release.

“The volume of work Melanie and her team produce is impressive, and the type of work they process affects very important decisions for residents,” said City Manager Mark Vanderpool.

“Melanie and her team perform their duties with integrity, grace and a positive attitude, working hard to innovate processes and stay up to speed on major changes to election laws, processes and technologies. Melanie inspires her team by example, resulting in her department earning the inaugural Department of the Year Award from the city, and it is no surprise to us that MAMC has chosen her to be awarded as the 2020 Clerk of the Year.”

Ryska started working in municipal government in 2002. Her previous roles were election assistant and city clerk for Hamtramck, Grosse Pointe Woods deputy city clerk and a Wayne County assistant elections director, colleagues said.

She is a vice president of the Macomb County Clerks Association and a former Association of Wayne County Clerks president.

