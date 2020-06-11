Detroit — Federal agents raided almost two dozen locations in Metro Detroit and other states Thursday as prosecutors unsealed an indictment charging 19 people in connection with a scheme to sell almost 2 million pain pills and other prescription drugs.

The drugs, including oxycodone, oxymorphone and codeine cough syrup carried a street value of more than $41 million and helped fuel the nation's opioid crisis in Metro Detroit and beyond, prosecutors said Thursday.

A team of agents from the FBI and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration raided medical clinics, pharmacies and homes in Detroit, St. Clair Shores and other locations Thursday before unsealing a 44-count indictment. The new criminal case represents the latest crackdown on medical crimes in a region hard hit by fraud allegations involving corrupt doctors and medical professionals in recent years.

“Prescription drugs are supposed to go to people who truly need them, not to fake patients or people selling drugs on the streets,” Detroit U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider said in a Thursday statement. “We are focusing on charging doctors, pharmacists, and the networks that add to the opioid crisis, and this case is unfortunately yet another example of the serious problem facing Michigan.”

Those charged include four doctors and clinic owner John Henry Rankin III, 46, of Detroit, who is accused of hiring doctors involved in the alleged scheme and receiving cash for issuing prescriptions.

According to the indictment, the alleged scheme relied on several clinics and pharmacies, including Preferred Rehab Clinic PC in Warren; New Vision Rehab Center in Detroit; Detroit New Hope Pharmacy; Synergy Pharmacy in Madison Heights; Nottingham Pharmacy in Detroit; Crownz Medical Pharmacy in Warren; and Franklin Healthmart in Southfield, according to prosecutors.

Doctors charged in the case Thursday include:

• Dr. Beth Carter, 56, of Southfield.

• Dr. Robert Kenewell, 52, of Auburn Hills.

• Dr. Jason Brunt, 50, of Clawson.

• Dr. John Swan, 30, of St. Clair Shores.

• Nurse practitioner Jean Pinkard, 63, of Farmington Hills.

• Nurse practitionner Toni Green, 58, of St. Clair Shores.

• Fitzgerald Hudson, 60, Southfield.

• Virendra Gaidhane, 49, Troy.

• Pharmacist, Maksudali Saiyad, 65, Troy.

• Pharmacist Adeniyi Adepoju, 61, Warren.

• Pharmacist Ali Sabbagh, 36, Dearborn Heights.

• Robert King, 38, Taylor.

• Jermaine Hamblin, 36, Roseville.

• Sonya Mitchell, 50, Southfield.

• Lavar Carter, 56, Southfield.

• Robert Lee Dower, Jr., 49, Eastpointe.

• Denise Sailes, 51, Detroit.

• Dewayne Bason, 28, Detroit.

Come back for more on this developing story.

rsnell@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2020/06/11/feds-charge-metro-detroit-doctors-widespread-opioid-scheme/5341601002/