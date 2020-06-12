Romeo — Responding to the painting of racial slurs on a landmark boulder, more than 200 people marched through Romeo on Friday in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

As the energetic crowd moved through the streets, many pedestrians joined the protest. Others stood in support from the sidewalk or nearby restaurants, holding signs, taking videos, or showing solidarity with a closed fist.

Amanda Taylor, a former Romeo resident who helped organize the march, said the town came together after the rock, which residents usually paint with uplifting messages, was defaced with racial slurs less than one day after residents painted it with "Black Lives Matter."

Buy Photo Supporters march for racial justice and an end to police brutality on Main Street in downtown Romeo, Friday afternoon, June 12, 2020, before arriving at Romeo Park for a vigil with speakers from the community. The event is also in response to an incident earlier this week in which The Romeo Rock was defaced with racist remarks. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

Protests have spread across the country since George Floyd died May 25 after a Minneapolis police officer pinned the black man with his knee on his neck.

Friday, this town of fewer than 4,000 residents in northern Macomb County joined them.

“I'm happy to see such a diverse crowd in this community which I grew up in supporting not only Black Lives Matter, but a change that needs to happen," said city residents Tanisha Webb, 47. A change in policy and in representation.”

The march stopped at Romeo Village Park, where attendees heard from several residents about racism they've faced in the city.

The demonstration ended with 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence to represent how long Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck. Chauvin and three other officers who were at the scene have been charged in connection with Floyd's death.

Buy Photo Freelance photographer Heather Sejnowski, of Ferndale, takes pictures of The Romeo Rock prior to the Romeo March Racial Justice. Supporters march for racial justice and an end to police brutality on Main Street in downtown Romeo, Friday afternoon, June 12, 2020, before arriving at Romeo Park for a vigil with speakers from the community. The event is also in response to an incident earlier this week in which The Romeo Rock was defaced with racist remarks. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

