A Detroit man, 22, is in custody after a 67-year-old Roseville man was struck and killed by a hit-and-run motorist on Gratiot Avenue early Saturday morning.

Around 4:30 a.m., Roseville police were called to northbound Gratiot, near Victor, where they found the victim in the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect vehicle fled the scene.

St. Clair Shores police stopped a 2007 black Chevy Impala and arrested the suspect. The pedestrian crash remains under investigation. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol contributed.

The man in custody is expected to be arraigned on Monday in 39th District Court in Fraser.

