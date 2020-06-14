Sterling Heights police are investigating the Saturday shooting death of a man at a shopping plaza.

Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 38000 block of Mound Road at around 9:15 p.m.

Officials say a man in his 30's was found dead at the scene with gunshot wounds.

Within hours, the suspect was located and arrested. Anyone with information is asked to call (586)-446-2825.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2020/06/14/man-shot-dead-near-sterling-heights-shopping-plaza/3186678001/