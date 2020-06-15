CLOSE A Macomb Township man fired two shots at the Hub Sports Bistro in Macomb after security asked him to leave. The Detroit News

Macomb— Police have arrested a man early Monday morning after they say he shot at a sports bar that he had been kicked out of earlier.

Macomb County Sheriff's officers responded to a call of shots fired at the Hub Sports Bistro on 21 Mile Road and Garfield around 2:20 a.m.

A 21-year-old Macomb Township man was asked to leave the sports bar earlier by security. As the man was being escorted out, he threatened to "shoot up" the building, according to officials.

Police say the man later returned in a red Honda with a shot gun. Secruity footage appears to show the man shooting at the back door of the business, where a female employee was walking out. Another employee pulled her back inside and neither of them were injured. A bullet was found inside of the door, police said.

The man then drove off, but came right back and fired another shot that hit a silver Cadillac in the parking lot.

During the investigation, police located a witness from the sports bar in a white Dodge Challenger during a traffic stop. The male driver, who was in possession of a weapon and in violation of concealed carry laws and was at the sports bar earlier, gave police the identity of the man who fired shots. Police took the driver of the Challenger into custody.

Not long after, police found the suspect at his home. Police found a spent shell casting outside of his car as well as the clothes he wore at the sports bar earlier. With a search warrant, police entered the home and also found a shot gun at his home.

The man surrendered peacefully and was taken to the Macomb County Jail. The case has been sent to the Macomb County Prosecutor's office, which is expected to charge the suspect with assault with intent to murder and malicious destruction of property.

