Roseville — A Detroit man has been charged in the death of a 67-year-old Roseville man who was struck by a hit-and-run driver early Saturday, police said.

Michael Landers, 22, was arraigned Monday in 39th District Court on a charge of failing to stop at a scene of an accident resulting in serious impairment or death, a five-year felony.

A judge set his bond at $25,000 and scheduled his next court appearance for next week.

Police said officers were called at about 4:30 a.m. Saturday to northbound Gratiot near Victor Street south of 12 Mile and found the victim lying in the road. Officials said the suspect vehicle fled.

Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Investigators said St. Clair Shores police officers later stopped a 2007 black Chevy Impala and arrested the suspect who was later identified as Landers.

