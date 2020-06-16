Roseville — Police are investigating the non-fatal shooting of a 45-year-old man at his home Saturday, officials said.

Police said officers were called at about 5:15 a.m. Saturday to the 17000 block of Common between Groesbeck Highway and Utica Road. They spoke to the victim, who had been shot in the leg.

He told the officers he and his girlfriend traveled to the area of McNichols and Interstate 75 in Detroit. He said his girlfriend left him and he returned to his Roseville home.

He also said his girlfriend arrived at the home a short time later with two men. The men had given the woman a ride to the home and demanded payment for helping her, the victim told police.

An argument started and one of the men shot the victim. They then left in an unknown direction.

Police said the victim was treated at hospital.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Roseville Police at (586) 447-4493.

