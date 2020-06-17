Macomb Township — A man who police say shot at a sports bar he was kicked out of early Monday has been charged with several felonies.

Alam (Photo: Macomb County Sheriff's Office)

Charles Alam, 21, of Macomb Township, was arraigned Wednesday in 41-A District Court in Shelby Township, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said.

He was formally charged with two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, four counts of felony firearm, discharging a weapon from a vehicle, discharging a weapon in or at a building and malicious destruction of personal property.

A judge ordered Alam held on a $250,000 bond and scheduled his next court date for June 30.

If convicted, he faces up to four years in prison for each assault charge, two years for each felony firearm charge and up to 10 years for discharging a weapon from a vehicle.

According to authorities, deputies were called at about 2:20 a.m. Monday to the Hub Sports Bistro on 21 Mile Road and Garfield to respond to a report of as shooting.

More: Police: Man escorted from Macomb sports bar returns, shoots at business

Deputies were told security asked a man to leave the bar earlier and as they escorted him out, he threatened to "shoot up" the building, officials said.

The man returned later in a red Honda with a shot gun. Security footage appears to show the man shooting at the back door of the business, where a female employee was walking out. Another employee pulled her back inside and neither of them were injured. A bullet was found inside of the door, police said.

The man then drove off, but came right back and fired another shot that hit a silver Cadillac in the parking lot.

An investigation and information from a witness led deputies to a suspect. Detectives located the suspect in his home. They found a spent shell casting outside of his car as well as the clothes that matched what the suspect wore at the sports bar earlier, police said.

After they obtained a search warrant, deputies entered the home and found a shotgun. The suspect surrendered peacefully and was taken to the Macomb County Jail.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2020/06/17/man-accused-shooting-macomb-twp-sports-bar-monday-charged/3208162001/