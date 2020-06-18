MDOT: WB I-94 reopens at 9 Mile in St. Clair Shores
St. Clair Shores — All lanes of westbound Interstate 94 are open at Nine Mile after an crash.
The Michigan Department of Transportation announced the closure in the 5 a.m. hour.
Authorities did not immediately offer information on the crash. An MDOT freeway camera showed lines of traffic as police detoured drivers off the westbound freeway at Nine Mile.
