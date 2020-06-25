'Rough road ahead': 2 children, mother, deputy hospitalized after New Haven fire
Village of New Haven — An early morning apartment fire in Macomb County's New Haven left four people hospitalized: two girls, their mother and a sheriff's deputy.
All are expected to survive their injuries.
The fire was reported at about 6 a.m. at an apartment complex on the 30100 block of John Rivers Drive. That's north of Clark, west of Haven Ridge.
A Macomb County deputy sheriff was patrolling the area "when he observed heavy smoke coming from one of the end units in the rear of the complex," a statement from the sheriff's office said.
Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from a second-floor apartment, said Mark Colley, an EMT and spokesman for the New Haven Fire Department.
Inside, they found a 33-year-old woman and her two daughters, ages 2 and 13, the sheriff's office said. All three had to be brought out from the second-floor window.
"We believe everybody's going to survive, but it's a rough road ahead," Colley said.
The initial belief is the fire started in the oven. Its damage was contained to one unit of the four-unit building, but "pretty much the entire (unit)" is damaged, Colley said.
A neighboring unit had to be evacuated, the sheriff's office said.
A 22-year veteran from the Macomb County Sheriff's Office "severely" inhaled smoke and was taken to the hospital. His age and condition were not immediately available.
