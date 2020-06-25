'Domestic dispute' in Sterling Heights ends in chase, crash in Harrison Twp.
Sterling Heights — A 911 call about a domestic dispute Tuesday night in Sterling Heights resulted in a police chase that spanned four municipalities, ending with a crash into a Harrison Township fence.
It was about 7:45 p.m. when Sterling Heights police responded to a reported "domestic dispute" in the parking lot of the Panda Express on the 14800 block of Hall. That's west of Hayes.
Police were told to look for a man carrying a stick, then advised that he, a woman and a small child got into a dark F-350 and headed east on Hall Road.
Police tried to stop the F-350, but the driver allegedly fled, running several red lights, police say. Officers deployed stop sticks, but the F-350 kept on driving.
It came to an end when the F-350 crashed into a fence on North River Road, and police arrested the driver, Jason Vancoillie, 32, of Clinton Township.
Vancoillie now faces two felony charges: fleeing and eluding police, and malicious destruction of property between $200 and $1,000.
Police say a 1-year-old child was in the vehicle.
Sterling Heights police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
