A 48-year-old driver died after crashing into a home Friday in Sterling Heights, police said.

A preliminary investigation determined a maroon Ram pickup hit a pole and mailbox on Hanks Lane at about 10 a.m. before speeding onto 19 Mile near Mound Road, where it struck the grassy median, "vaulted across the west lanes," then plunged into a house, authorities said in a statement.

No other injuries were reported in the incident. (Photo: Detroit News file)

The home's owners were inside at the time, but no one else was hurt, according to the release.

Arriving officers found the driver, identified as a Sterling Heights resident, dead in the truck.

The crash closed the west lanes of 19 Mile for nearly six hours as crews tended to structural repairs at the house, which had substantial damage, before an investigation could continue, police said.

The initial probe "revealed it is possible that a medical issue may have played a role in this crash," police said. "Any drug or alcohol use is still under investigation."

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call the Sterling Heights Police Department traffic safety bureau at (586) 446-2920.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2020/06/26/driver-dies-crash-sterling-heights-house/3268568001/