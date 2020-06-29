Sterling Heights officials are seeking residents for the city’s new sustainability commission.

In August, the City Council will appoint five residents to serve on the commission, which advises Sterling Heights officials on planning and policy initiatives aimed at helping the Macomb County community's social, economic and environmental health, representatives announced Monday.

Donovan Park in Sterling Heights in spring 2020. (Photo: Sterling Heights Parks & Recreation/Facebook)

The five spots are open for a single one-year term ending June 30, 2021, a pair of two-year terms ending June 30, 2022 and two, three-year terms running through June 30, 2023, according to the city.

The commissioners are expected to research and draft a sustainability plan in the next 12 months.

"This plan will become a critical planning tool as the city undertakes efforts to achieve sustainability," the city said in a statement Monday. "Residents who are committed to creating a better future for their community through prioritizing energy efficiency, water conservation, waste minimization, carbon footprint reduction and more are encouraged to apply."

Applications are available online.

