A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Oakland and Macomb counties.

The National Weather Service said a severe storm was moving northeast at 5 mph from Capac in St. Clair County. The warning is expected to end at 7 p.m.

The warning is for northeastern Oakland County and northwest Macomb County.

Winds of 60 mph are expected, based on radar. Damage could occur to roofs, siding and trees.

