Washington Township — A Warren police officer faces four charges, one of them a felony, for an alleged domestic violence incident at his Washington Township home on the Fourth of July.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident, and says that at about 10:45 a.m. Saturday police were dispatched to the home of Anwar Khan on a domestic violence complaint.

Police at the scene spoke to the witness who called 911, who said she was in the woods with two males when Khan, a Warren police officer who was off-duty, assaulted one of the males.

The caller alleged that Khan "entered the woods and began assaulting one of the males while the second male ran away," the sheriff's office said in a statement. The man being assaulted eventually escaped, she said.

But she returned with Khan to the residence and he allegedly started assaulting a sleeping woman. Then, the caller alleges, he threatened her, too.

Police tracked down the male victim, who said the suspect had assaulted him and held him at gunpoint.

Police arrested Khan and confiscated his weapons, but say that when he arrived at the Macomb County Jail, he allegedly refused to provide a DNA mouth swab sample at intake for identification purposes, as required after a felony arrest.

The male and female were checked out by medics, and didn't need further medical attention, the sheriff's office said.

Khan faces four charges: Assault with a dangerous weapon, a felony; two counts of misdemeanor domestic violence; and refusing to provide a DNA sample, a misdemeanor.

Khan is out on a personal bond of $10,000, but has a hearing Friday morning at 42-1 District Court in Romeo.

Bill Dwyer, commissioner of the Warren Police Department, said Khan is a 20-year veteran of the force. He was placed on paid administrative leave after the arrest, and is now on unpaid leave since charges have been filed.

Dwyer said that "Officer Khan is entitled to due process and fair treatment through the judicial system," and said he could have no further comment until the matter is decided in court.

