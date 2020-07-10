Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
Thousands lose power as storms hit Detroit area
Steve Murphy, The Detroit News
Published 7:40 p.m. ET July 10, 2020
Nearly 25,000 DTE Energy customers were without power late Friday afternoon after rainstorms with strong winds swept through Metro Detroit.
The largest outage areas were in Rochester Hills between Rochester and Dequindre roads, where nearly 3,000 customers were affected, and in the Armada area, where just over 2,000 customers lacked power as of 7 p.m.
In St. Clair County, intense winds blew down trees and damaged homes and vehicles.
The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch for Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Sanilac, St. Clair and Tuscola counties from 8 p.m. Friday through early Saturday morning.
