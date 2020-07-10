Nearly 25,000 DTE Energy customers were without power late Friday afternoon after rainstorms with strong winds swept through Metro Detroit.

Buy Photo Berlin Twp. fire fighter Tom Callewaert secures the scene on Hough Rd., just east of North Ave. in Berville. Residents on Hough Rd., just east of North Ave. in Berville, southwestern St. Clair County, deal with downed trees into houses and vehicles, Friday afternoon, July 10, 2020, after hail and straight-line winds blew through the area early Friday afternoon. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

The largest outage areas were in Rochester Hills between Rochester and Dequindre roads, where nearly 3,000 customers were affected, and in the Armada area, where just over 2,000 customers lacked power as of 7 p.m.

In St. Clair County, intense winds blew down trees and damaged homes and vehicles.

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch for Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Sanilac, St. Clair and Tuscola counties from 8 p.m. Friday through early Saturday morning.

Buy Photo A huge tree lays on this vehicle and residence, owned by the Hunger family in Berville, Friday afternoon. Residents on Hough Rd., just east of North Ave. in Berville, southwestern St. Clair County, deal with downed trees into houses and vehicles, Friday afternoon, July 10, 2020, after hail and straight-line winds blew through the area early Friday afternoon. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

