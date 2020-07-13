A Sterling Heights police officer saved a 3-week old infant's life last week by performing the Heimlich maneuver on the child, the department said.

Officers were dispatched to a home in the 36000 block of Waltham Drive about 10:45 p.m. Thursday on a report of an infant not breathing. Officer Cameron Maciejewski arrived first, took the baby in his arms and performed back thrusts to clear the baby's airway.

The infant coughed up an obstruction and began crying. Firefighters took the child to a hospital for evaluation.

"If it wasn't for Ofc. Maciejewski's quick, calm, lifesaving actions, the outcome of this incident could have been tragically different," the police department said in a statement. "Not only did the officer save the baby, but the officer did an outstanding job consoling the family."

CLOSE Sterling Heights police Ofc. Cameron Maciejewski responds to the scene where a 3-week-old girl is not breathing. He performs back thrusts to clear the baby's air way. The Detroit News

