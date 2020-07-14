An engineering contractor who was part of a wide-ranging Macomb County public corruption case had his prison sentence cut short by a federal judge Tuesday.

Paulin Modi, a 50-year-old Troy resident, was given "time served." Modi pleaded guilty and was sentenced in February to a little more than one year for bribing a Washington Township public official.

Paulin Modi (Photo: LinkedIn)

" ... defendant’s sentence is hereby reduced from a 12 months and one day total term of imprisonment to a term of imprisonment of time served," U.S. District Judge Robert Cleland ordered Tuesday.

Modi was convicted of paying a series of bribes totaling $5,000 to the late Steven Hohensee, Washington Township’s superintendent of public works. Hohensee was secretly cooperating with the FBI, according to federal officials.

The bribes were an effort to maintain a township engineering contract for Modi’s engineering firm, Detroit-based Giffels Webster.

Modi was the most recently sentenced person by the judge in a corruption scandal that resulted in federal charges against 22 contractors and public officials and produced 17 convictions, including Clinton Township Trustee Dean Reynolds. Reynolds was sentenced in February to 17 years in federal prison.

Prosecutors had sought to have Modi spend 14 months in prison.

As part of his sentence reduction, Modi will have two years of court-ordered supervision. He will be on home confinement for 180 days and will be allowed to leave his residence only to go to work, to attend religious services or for court hearings or other approved destinations.

