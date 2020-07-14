Eastpointe — Police are looking for the people who shot at a home Tuesday morning, officials said.

Officers were called at about 1:50 a.m. to a home in the 14000 block of Stephens near Schoenherr and Groesbeck Highway for multiple gunshots fired.

A vehicle, possibly a dark-colored mid-sized car, fled before police arrived, officials said.

Officers spoke to the home's occupants and no injuries were reported, authorities said, but the windows and door at the front of the home were destroyed. Investigators found "a considerable number of handgun and rifle shell casings" in the street and surrounding area, according to a police statement.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Eastpointe Police Detective Bureau at (586) 445-5100 ext. 1029.

Investigators also ask residents in the area to share any security video taken around the time of the shooting that may have captured images of the shooters.

