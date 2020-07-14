Sterling Heights — Police are asking the public for help to identify a person who fired a gun into the air after a fight Tuesday in an elementary school parking lot, officials said.

Officers were called to Willow Woods Elementary School near 15 Mile and Dodge Park roads for a report of an altercation in the parking lot, police said.

A witness who called police told officers one of the people in the fight fired a weapon into the air. The witness was not involved in the altercation, they said.

Police arrived, but the two combatants had left the location, according to authorities.

Officials said school was not session and the building was empty at the time of the incident. They also said investigators believe the two people involved in the fight are not associated with the school.

Anyone with information about the two people or the fight should call Sterling Heights Police at (586) 446-2947 or email Lpappas@sterling-heights.net.

