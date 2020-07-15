Online retail giant Amazon will open a new delivery station in Sterling Heights in September. The development will bring "hundreds" of full and part-time jobs.

Company officials said Wednesday the last-mile delivery station will speed up deliveries in Metro Detroit.

Sterling Heights officials said Amazon plans to open a 576,000-square-foot delivery center on Mound Road north of 14 Mile. (Photo: City of Sterling Heights)

The 576,000-square-foot delivery station in Liberty Park Commerce Center on Mound Road just north of 14 Mile is part of a brownfield redevelopment project that will involve an environmental cleanup.

The new station is in the Innovate Mound corridor, which has created an $8 billion annual economic impact on the regional economy, officials said.

“A development project like this is significant to Sterling Heights,” Sterling Heights senior economic development advisor Luke Bonner said in a statement Wednesday. “Not only does it bring in important tax base to the City, it also brings in jobs."

Amazon plans to start recruiting next month. Full-time positions pay a minimum of $15 per hour and include benefit packages including with health, dental and vision insurance. Independent contractors can deliver packages as an Amazon Flex Driver.

Sterling Heights Mayor Michael Taylor said he believes it was the area's skilled workforce that attracted Amazon to Sterling Heights.

“Our skilled labor in Southeast Michigan, particularly in Sterling Heights, is second to none," he said. "We are delighted Amazon has chosen Sterling Heights as home to one of the first delivery stations in the country.”

