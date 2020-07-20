Shelby Township — Protesters gathered near the Shelby Township office on Monday to protest the police chief's scheduled return to work after his suspension for inflammatory comments online about Black Lives Matter protests.

Dozens of demonstrators gathered on Van Dyke beginning at 3 p.m., some wearing masks, and held signs as vehicles honked in apparent solidarity. They chanted "black lives matter" and “no justice, no peace" as Beyonce's "Freedom" played in the background.

Redford Township resident, Sasha Johnsonheld an orange bullhorn and led the crowd in the chants.

“He is in a leadership position, said Johnson, 22. “If people see those tweets, they are going to think this is OK to do.”

Protesters called for police Chief Robert Shelide to be terminated or to resign.

“Remove him from office” said Justin Mann, of Shelby Township and an organizer of the Detroit Solidarity Movement. “We have to set an example for the rest of the police officers across the world.”

Shelide was expected to report to work Monday following a suspension for posting the inflammatory remarks under an alias on social media.

Posts attributed to Shelide include comments that anti-police brutality protesters should be placed in “body bags” and “real cops” should be allowed to “take care of the barbarians.” The Shelby Township Board of Trustees placed him on a paid administrative leave in June. He was ordered to attend cultural awareness and de-escalation training.

“We are going to continue to march until he is gone” Rev. WJ. Rideout III, founder of Metro Detroit-based Defenders of Truth and Justice. “We want him to be fired or resign.”

Shelide, the township police chief since 2015, has apologized and in a statement in June said that he "humbly and respectfully ask for the courtesy of forgiveness to those I have offended, to my department and more importantly to those I am sworn to serve.”

The gathering Monday followed other demonstrations aimed at the chief in Shelby Township. Protesters gathered in front of the township offices on June 24 and June 16.

Among groups expected to attend a march following the 3 p.m. rally is Detroit Will Breathe, By Any Means Necessary and Detroit Black Lives Matter.

“We are not going to stop” Rideout said.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2020/07/20/protesters-removal-shelby-township-police-chief-shelide/5472059002/