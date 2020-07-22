Macomb Township — A retired Hamtramck police officer was granted a personal bond Wednesday as he faces felony charges in the shooting of his son two months ago.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office was called to the Macomb Township home of Michael Szymanski, 56, about 1:30 a.m. May 24. This was in the area of 22 Mile and Hayes.

Police say Syzmanski and his son, 30, fought, and the father shot the son in his stomach. Medics transported the victim to a hospital, and he has since been released. Szymanski was questioned and released that same day.

Police recovered a .357 Taurus revolver from the home, the sheriff's office said.

Szymanski faces one charge: assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder. He was arraigned Wednesday at 41-A District Court in Shelby Township, and given a $100,000 personal bond.

He is due back in court on Aug. 4 for a probable cause conference.

The Macomb Daily reports that protesters rallied outside the sheriff's office Monday, to push for charges against Szymanski. Sheriff Anthony Wickersham told the Daily that the protesters were in the wrong place, that the prosecutor's office makes charging decisions.

The sheriff's office could not immediately be reached. A message left at a number for Szymanski was not immediately returned.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2020/07/22/former-hamtramck-cop-charged-shooting-son/5486728002/