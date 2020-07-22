A teen has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a 10-year-old boy Wednesday at a Warren apartment complex, police said.

A neighbor at the Warren Manor in the 21500 block of Dequindre called 911 at about 1 p.m. to report shots fired in a unit, said police Commissioner Bill Dwyer.

Officers found the youth with a gunshot wound to the chest, he said.

A 10-year-old boy was fatally shot Wednesday at a Warren apartment complex, police said. (Photo: AP)

The child was rushed to Children's Hospital of Michigan in Detroit, where he died at about 2:20 p.m., Dwyer said.

Police learned as many as nine youths between the ages of 10 and 17 were in the apartment at the time of the shooting, the commissioner said.

Eight were interviewed and released. A 15-year-old boy is believed to have shot the 10-year-old with a small-caliber handgun that authorities recovered from the scene after executing a search warrant, Dwyer said.

After several hours of searching and communicating with relatives, the teen surrendered to authorities at about 6:35 p.m. near 12 Mile and Van Dyke, Dwyer said.

"We applaud the family for their assistance and the men and women who did this so quickly," Dwyer said.

The Police Department is expected to present its findings to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office before charges are filed, Dwyer said.

Police are investigating the relationship between the 10-year-old, the teen arrested and the other youths at the apartment, as well as who rented the unit, Dwyer said. "We're not sure that it was intentional or accidental, but it’s a true tragedy."

Warren Manor representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2020/07/22/youth-fatally-shot-warren-apartment-9-youths-inside-teen-sought/5490567002/