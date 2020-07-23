Warren — Four people are hospitalized after shootout at a birthday party in a Warren backyard late Wednesday night, police said.

At 10:45 p.m. police responded to the 23200 block of Lawson on a report of a multiple-victim shooting, said Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer.

Dwyer said there were about 100 people at the gathering. At one point in the night, there was a confrontation about a weapon, and then a man pulled out a gun and fired.

Others did the same, and at the height there were "four to five guys all shooting at each other," Dwyer said. "They fired 20 to 30 shots at close range. We're very fortunate this wasn't a homicide."

"It was out of control," Dwyer said.

Police are looking for the shooters, but did not immediately offer a description.

