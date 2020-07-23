Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct that the victim was Sikh.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said Thursday she is reviewing a Shelby Township police shooting of an unarmed Sikh man in 2018.

Kanwarbir Malhi, 25, was shot by officers after leaving a vehicle in the parking lot of the Shelby Township apartment complex where he lived. Officers said Malhi refused to comply with their orders and they believed he may have had a weapon.

But an investigation found he was unarmed.

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office presented the results of its investigation to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office, which decided not to file charges against the officers involved in the shooting.

Nessel said she would review the case and said she would report her findings in a transparent way.

“As Attorney General I have consistently advocated for a thorough, comprehensive and objective review of all officer-involved shootings, particularly those which result in fatalities,” the attorney general said. “This matter will receive an exhaustive review and analysis with an impartial lens and, when completed, our department is committed to transparency in our decision-making process, irrespective of the outcome. Justice demands nothing less.”

Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham said he welcomed the legal review.

“In light of recent inquiries into our investigation, we welcome the Attorney General’s office to review our investigation, facts and findings that were presented to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office,” Wickersham said in a statement provided by the attorney general's office. “We will provide the Attorney General’s office anything they need as we remain open and transparent.”

Demonstrations have developed in the township since June, after inflammatory social media posts by police Chief Robert Shelide about Black Lives Matter protesters. He subsequently was suspended for 30 days by the township board of trustees.

Shelide reported back to work Monday, and his return drew about 60 protesters, including the Rev. W.J. Rideout and others who took a knee in the middle of Van Dyke and blocked traffic.

The protesters have called for the termination or resignation of Shelide and Shelby Township Trustee John Vermeulen, who allegedly shared a Facebook post mocking the removal of Aunt Jemima from Quaker Oats products less than two days after he and four other trustees suspended Shelide for his posts.

Shelide who made comments from an alias social media account included protesters should be placed in “body bags” and “real cops” should be taking care of barbarians.

Rideout, who has organized protests in the township, told The Detroit News on Monday that protesters would continue their demonstrations. “We are going to continue to march until he is gone,” referring to Shelide.

