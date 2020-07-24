Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's office said there is no evidence to merit charges against St. Clair Shores police officers involved in 2018 fatal shooting.

Theoddeus Gray was "causing a disturbance" and brandishing a handgun Nov. 4, 2018, when police made contact with him at the Lakeland Manor Banquet Hall, Nessel's office said in a Friday statement.

St. Clair Shores Police patch (Photo: St. Clair Shores Police Department)

Police tried to speak with Gray and asked him to stop, but Gray ignored the request and fired at officers as he attempted to flee. Gray was shot when officers returned fire, the department said.

A police dog also was killed in the incident.

“We never want the response of law enforcement to escalate into lethal use of force," Nessel said. "However, when that does occur, our job is to obtain and review all evidence before deciding whether any criminal wrongdoing took place according to existing law.

"In this particular case, the evidence suggests that the actions of the St. Clair Shores police officers do not warrant criminal charges," she said.

Gray's family in 2019 asked Nessel to review the case after the Macomb County Sheriff's Office cleared the St. Clair Shores police officers involved. Completed in April, the report has been subject to internal review in the weeks since.

