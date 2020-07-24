A 26-year-old woman was charged Friday in connection with an arson fire outside a Harrison Township apartment complex, the Macomb County Sheriff's office announced.

Deputies were dispatched about 8 a.m. Wednesday to the San Remo Villa Apartments near Union Lake Road on reports of a vehicle fire and found a black Jeep fully engulfed, investigators said in a statement. Township firefighters responded and extinguished the blaze.

Sydney Parham (Photo: Macomb County Sheriff's Office)

Several witnesses and video of the incident identified the suspect as Sydney Parham, who is acquainted with the Jeep's owner, according to the release.

Authorities tracked the woman to her Fraser home. She was arrested during a traffic stop with help from Roseville police and taken to the Macomb County Jail.

Parham was arraigned Friday at 41B District Court in Clinton Township on one count of third degree arson. Bond was set at $20,000.

She is scheduled to return to court Aug. 5.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2020/07/24/woman-charged-harrison-township-arson/5505934002/