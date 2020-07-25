A 10-year-old girl was killed in a traffic crash Saturday in Warren when a front-end loader rolled off a trailer and onto the vehicle the girl was driving in with her mother.

The crash occurred at 10 a.m. in the area of 10 Mile and Ryan Road, Warren mayor Jim Fouts posted on Facebook Saturday.

The girl's mother had minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, Fouts said.

"Maybe we need better laws against this type of vehicle hauling going on period!" he said. "This is a tragedy that shouldn't have happened."

