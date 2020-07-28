Warren — A 15-year-old boy is to be charged as an adult Tuesday with second-degree murder and felony weapons offenses in the fatal shooting last week of a 10-year-old relative.

Buy Photo Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

The incident occurred about 1 p.m. July 22 in the Manor Apartments at 21500 Dequindre, Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer said. The victim, who was shot once in the chest, died that afternoon at Children’s Hospital in Detroit. Both the victim and suspect are from Detroit.

“It’s a tragedy; our hearts and prayers go out to the family,” said Dwyer, who declined to provide names of those involved or specifics on what may have led up to the shooting.

The suspect was identified following interviews with a group of several youths, aged 13 to 17, who were found congregating without adult supervision in one of the apartments. All are believed to be related, Dwyer said.

The 15-year-old’s mother put police in touch with an attorney and her son surrendered that night. The following day, the handgun involved in the shooting was found hidden in a car near the apartment, Dwyer said.

