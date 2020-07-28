Roseville — A man who died earlier this month outside a Kroger store in Roseville had a medical issue, police said, countering social media reports that he had been beaten.

Roseville Police Chief Ryan Monroe issued a statement Monday to address alleged social media misinformation about what had happened to the man.

At about 10:15 a.m. July 17, Roseville Fire Department responded to a 911 call. A man had a seizure at the Kroger on 13 Mile and Little Mack.

Medics transported the man, a 47-year-old Detroiter, to a hospital, where he died.

A review of the video footage did not find that anyone harmed or assaulted the man in anyway, police said. The statement noted the man "exhibited behavior consistent with someone having a seizure."

