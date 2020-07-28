Roseville police counter rumors over man's death at Kroger
Roseville — A man who died earlier this month outside a Kroger store in Roseville had a medical issue, police said, countering social media reports that he had been beaten.
Roseville Police Chief Ryan Monroe issued a statement Monday to address alleged social media misinformation about what had happened to the man.
At about 10:15 a.m. July 17, Roseville Fire Department responded to a 911 call. A man had a seizure at the Kroger on 13 Mile and Little Mack.
Medics transported the man, a 47-year-old Detroiter, to a hospital, where he died.
A review of the video footage did not find that anyone harmed or assaulted the man in anyway, police said. The statement noted the man "exhibited behavior consistent with someone having a seizure."
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2020/07/28/roseville-police-rumors-death-kroger/5524880002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments