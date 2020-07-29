CLOSE The driver exited I-94 at Shook Road and lost control of the stolen Saab and drove off the ramp onto the grass embankment The Detroit News

A 37-year-old man is facing several charges after allegedly shoplifting at a Chesterfield Township store on Monday then leading police on a winding high-speed chase through Macomb County and crashing into two cars, officials said.

Workers at a Target near Gratiot and 23 Mile called 911 about 6:25 p.m. Monday to report the man had stolen electronic equipment and was leaving the parking lot in a silver Saab, police said.

Responding officers spotted the car, which was reported stolen in the township last week, entering westbound Interstate 94 at 23 Mile and tried to stop it, but the driver fled, according to the release.

The high-speed pursuit winded through Metro Parkway. The motorist veered while exiting the interstate at Shook Road in Harrison Township and drove off the ramp onto a grass embankment but regained control and struck a police car, investigators said.

The chase continued through a road construction site and back to the eastbound I-94 ramp; the suspect tried to enter but at the bottom turned left into oncoming freeway traffic and crashed into a 2005 Ford F-150, police reported.

The Saab after it crashed into a pickup. (Photo: Chesterfield Township Police Department)

With the Saab disabled, the man ran off and tried to open the doors of two vehicles stopped on I-94 before fleeing to the nearby Brittany Park Apartments, where township officers and a Macomb County sheriff's deputy arrested him.

Authorities learned the man was sought for felony warrants in Macomb, St. Clair and Wayne counties.

He was held at the Macomb County Jail pending arraignment at 42-2 District Court. Charges are expected to include felony receiving and concealing stolen property, resisting and obstructing a police officer and driving on a suspended license, police said.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2020/07/29/shoplifting-suspect-stolen-car-high-speed-chase-macomb-county-chesterfield/5533470002/