An Eastpointe resident was hospitalized after a fire at a home early Thursday, city officials said.

City fire crews were called to the home on Shakespeare near Norton at about 6:30 a.m.

The fire was reported early Thursday. (Photo: Eastpointe Police & Fire/Facebook)

"The preliminary investigation revealed that the sole occupant suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital," authorities said in a statement.

Fire officials are working to determine the cause of the blaze. Other details were not released Thursday.

Roseville firefighters also helped in the effort.

"They did a great job containing the fire from spreading to other dwellings," the Eastpointe public safety director on Facebook. "Many of our residents are looking at a number of ways to help the homeowners."

