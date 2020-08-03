Warren police are investigating the city's second shooting in less than 24 hours.

A man was walking in the parking lot of the Best Western hotel, 7001 Convention, about 1:15 p.m. Monday when witnesses said someone opened fire from a silver vehicle with tinted windows, police Commissioner William Dwyer said.

“The victim was struck and fell to the ground,” Dwyer said. “Someone — we believe his friends — dragged him to a nearby vehicle and drove him to the hospital.”

The victim, described only as an 18-year-old Detroiter, was listed in critical condition in Troy Beaumont Hospital, Dwyer said.

More information about the incident and suspect vehicle should be released after police have conducted interviews and reviewed surveillance video of the area, Dwyer said.

Police did not have a motive in the incident, he said, but "don't believe this was a random shooting,"

The gunfire occurred about 20 hours after a police standoff in which several shots were fired.

At 5:15 p.m. Sunday, a 32-year-old woman barricaded herself in a house near Eight Mile and Ryan roads and began waving a handgun around, frightening her 13-year-old son who was also in the residence, Dwyer said.

“The teenager was able to slip out a window and get away without injuries,” said Dwyer.

The department’s Special Response Team, including an armored vehicle and robots, surrounded the house and cordoned off the area. The suspect is believed to have fired several rounds at police and the robots before police persuaded her to surrender about 10:30 p.m.

The woman was expected to be charged with assault with intent to murder a police officer, Dwyer said.

