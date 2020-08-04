Macomb state House incumbent Democratic state Rep. Kevin Hertel won his race and state Rep. Steve Marino was leading in his bid in unofficial results from Tuesday's primary.

In the 22nd District, Roseville clerk Richard Steenland won the Democratic primary and Steven G. Warner of Warren won his GOP race for an open State House seat in Macomb County's 22nd District, according to unofficial final results in Tuesday's primary.

Hertel won his race for the 18th District and Republican state Rep. Steve Marino was ahead in his race in the 24th District.

Steenland was one of three Democrats who competed for a chance for the post of Rep. John Chirkun, D-Roseville, in this Democratic stronghold. With all precincts reporting early Wednesday. He had 51% of votes compared to his two Democratic challengers: former congressional aide Ryan Nelson's 26.3% and Roseville school board member Michael James Anderson's 22.8%.

Steenland, 58, has been the city's clerk since 2007. He worked for Macomb County from 1983 through 2007 in Juvenile Court, Friend of the Court and the Court Administrator’s Office as a judicial aide and in tax collection at the Macomb County Treasurer’s Office.

The Republican primary in race featured Warner, a 56-year-old Warren resident who served on the City Council for 12 years, and Jeff Bonnell. With all precincts reporting, Warner had 51% to Bonnell's 49%.

In the 24th House District, a Republican-leaning district, Marino of Harrison Township had 84.1% of the votes while his Republican challenger, former Macomb County Commissioner William Revoir, had 15.9%, with 27% of precincts reporting.

Marino's district includes Harrison Township and parts of Clinton and Macomb townships.

Marino, 31, chairs the House Commerce and Tourism Committee and is vice chair of the Local Government and Municipal Finance Committee. He has been endorsed by the Michigan AFL-CIO.

Revoir, 66, said he was running because House District 24 residents need a representative who can get things done and be trusted, pointing to his three terms on the county commission. He is a financial adviser.

The Democratic primary for state House District 24 featured Alex Bronson, 30, of Harrison Township and Michelle Woodman, 36, from Harrison Township.

Bronson is owner and manager of a painting and drywall company. Woodman has been teaching music in Chippewa Valley Schools since 2012 and has spent summers as a division director at Interlochen Arts Camp.

In early results, Woodman had 65.6% and Bronson had 34.4% .

In the 18th House District, Hertel of St. Clair Shores won about 73% of the votes while his Democratic challengers Christopher Jeffery had 14.7% of the votes and Patrick Biange had 12.3% with all precincts reporting.

Hertel, 35, has been endorsed by the UAW and Michigan AFL-CIO.

With all precincts reporting early Wednesday, Michael Babat won the GOP primary ballot in the 18th state House District with 37.2%, compared to Christine Timmon's 37.1% and Brian Hakola's 25.8%.

