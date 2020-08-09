A Belleville man on a jet ski died after a collision with a boat on Lake St. Clair on Saturday evening, the St. Clair Shores Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's boat patrol responded to a call about an injury around 7 p.m. on Lake St. Clair near the mouth of Big Muscamoot Bay. Officials say a 30-year-old man who was riding a jet ski alone died after an incident involving a boat.

The boat driver, who fled the scene of the incident, was found near Metro Beach by the Macomb County Sheriff's boat patrol.

The Belleville man was taken to River District Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

