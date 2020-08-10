Federal agents arrested a convicted sex offender from Iraq in Macomb County over the weekend, officials said.

Border Patrol agents were called by a Macomb County sheriff’s deputy to help identify an Iraqi man who was involved in an fight at a Harrison Township marina, according to authorities.

Korkees (Photo: Michigan Public Sex Offender Registry)

The agents identified the man as Moushtaq Korkees, 44, an Iraqi national and a convicted sex offender. They took Korkees to the Detroit Border Patrol Station to be processed.

Korkees was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to be removed from the country and sent to Iraq.

Officials said he had been wanted by authorities since 2013 when he absconded from ICE agents. Before that, ICE had an Order of Supervision for Korkees while it tried to procure documents required to return him to Iraq.

According to the Michigan Public Sex Offender Registry, Korkees was convicted in 1997 of second-degree criminal sexual conduct in Macomb County Circuit Court. He was also convicted in 2009 and 2010 of failure to register as a sex offender, federal officials said.

Korkees was admitted into the United States on an immigrant visa in 1994 and was ordered removed from the country in 1997 after his conviction, they said.

“This collaboration between Border Patrol and the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office resulted in a predator being removed from the community,” David York, the Detroit Station's Patrol Agent in Charge, said in a statement.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2020/08/10/border-patrol-arrests-iraqi-national-sex-offender-macomb-co/3336435001/