Chesterfield Township — A 31-year-old Davison man is in jail awaiting charges after police say he led them on a nearly 18-mile chase early Tuesday morning, officials said.

Authorities said a Chesterfield Township police officer came across a 2003 Chevrolet Impala without a license plate traveling on Gratiot near 21 Mile at about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The officer turned on his vehicle's sirens and attempted to get the driver to pull over, but the driver fled at high speed south on Gratiot, police said.

The officer pursued the vehicle into Clinton Township and the driver allegedly ignored red traffic lights, according to officials. The fleeing driver struck a cement curb, which blew out one of the Impala's front tires and caused parts to fall off the car.

The chase continued down a side street near Metropolitan Parkway and to northbound Grosebeck Highway.

Police said the driver continued speeding and ignoring traffic lights. He then turned on eastbound 23 Mile and headed back into Chesterfield Township. The driver turned into a store's parking lot on 23 Mile and Gratiot where he tried to avoid officers by jumping the Impala over a curbed and landscaped island.

The car chase ended and the driver exited the car and ran from officers, according to authorities. Police captured the man on a grassy area at a nearby business. Officials said the chase lasted 13 minutes and covered nearly 18 miles.

Officers also took into custody a 21-year-old Lapeer woman who was in the Impala. Investigators learned the woman was wanted on misdemeanor warrants issued by authorities in Lapeer County and she was later released.

The accused driver is scheduled to be formally charged with crimes in connection with the chase Wednesday.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2020/08/11/chesterfield-police-arrest-man-after-18-mile-car-chase/3344647001/