Eastpointe — Two people are in police custody after a shooting Tuesday night at a gas station, police said.

Officers were called at about 9 p.m. to the Speedway station on 10 Mile near Hayes for a report of a shooting, they said.

Police found one person fatally shot, according to authorities.

Officials said they cannot release more information because the investigation is ongoing.

However, anyone with information about the incident should call Eastpointe Police at (586) 445-5100 ext. 1.

