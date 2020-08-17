Roseville man, 25, charged in fatal shooting at Eastpointe gas station

A 25-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting last week at an Eastpointe gas station, authorities said Monday.

Maher Zuhairi was arraigned Friday in 38th District Court on second-degree murder and felony firearm charges. Bond was set at $500,000.

Police arrested Zuhairi shortly after a shooting was reported about 9 p.m. Aug. 11 at a Speedway on 10 Mile near Hayes.

A 21-year-old Warren man was struck and died, investigators said. Other details were not released.

Zuhairi of Roseville remains in the Macomb County Jail. His next court hearing is scheduled for Aug. 25.