Suspect in Monday Eastpointe shooting found dead in Detroit

Eastpointe — A 24-year-old Detroit man suspected of shooting and killing an Eastpointe man Monday is dead, police said.

Eastpointe police officials said the suspect's body was found in Detroit and that city's police department is investigating his death.

Eastpointe police were looking for the man in connection with a shooting that happened at about 7:45 p.m. in the 22000 block of Linwood near Gratiot and Nine Mile.

According to a preliminary investigation, multiple shots were fired at a group of people standing on a home's porch. The shooter fled in a black 2010 Jeep Patriot.

A 24-year-old Eastpointe man who was on the porch was struck in the upper body. Medics took him a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, Eastpointe Police Lt. Dave Ernatt said in a statement.

The group say the shooter was someone who was in a relationship with one of the women who lives at the residence, officials said.

Investigators also said the suspect and the woman were involved in a dispute earlier in the day.

Eastpointe detectives are still working to locate the suspect's vehicle. They also ask anyone with information about the incident, the suspect or the vehicle to call Eastpointe police at (586) 445-9435.

